MM Keeravaani, composer of RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', receives Padma Shri

MM Keeravaani, who won an Oscar for composing 'Naatu Naatu' for SS Rajamouli's RRR on Wednesday was awarded Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu. He was honoured for his contribution to art.

When the list of awardees was announced in January, SS Rajamouli congratulated his MM Keeravani on his Padma Shri award. The filmmaker said that he, too like the music composer’s fans, thinks that the recognition was long due. The director shared a picture along with the post where he can be sitting with Keeravaani holding a violin.

“Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long over due. But, as you say the universe has a strange way of rewarding one's efforts. If I can talk back to universe, I would say Konchem gap ivvamma. Okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu,” he said. It roughly translates to "Let’s give a little gap, send the next only after we enjoy the first one completely".

In March, Naatu Naatu, composed by a global phenomenon brought to life on screen by actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr, zoomed past big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga to score India’s first win (and nomination) in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards.