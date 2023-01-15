Harnaaz Sandhu holds back tears on her final walk as Miss Universe. Watch

Minutes before crowning USA's R'bonney Gabriel as the Miss Universe 2022, the outgoing Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu had an emotional moment on stage as she took her final walk. Dressed in black, a visibly emotional Sandhu held back teaks as she blew kisses in the air and even stumbled a bit during the walk.

"I was 17-years-old when I first took the the stage and since then becoming Miss Universe was my goal," the 22-year-old's voiceover played as she was welcomed onto the stage. "I've been given the megaphone on a worldwide stage to present the topic of menstrual equity before world leaders asking them to keep this conversation ongoing." She also thanked the Miss Universe Organisation for helping her make her voice heard.

Sandhu also promised to continue making India proud.

In a message to Miss Universe 2022, Harnaz Sandhu added, "Remember to live this year to the fullest because tomorrow is never promised."

A day prior to the beauty pageant, Sandhu also received a message from the owner of Miss Universe Organisation Chakrapong Anne Chakrajutathib, popularly known as Khun Anne.

The Thai business tycoon and transgender activist who bought the Miss Universe Organisation for $20 million last October, lauded Sandhu on the last day of her "reign".

"Today we showed the whole world the New Universe Crown ‘Force for Good’ and tomorrow is your last day of your reign, my sis Harnaaz Sandhu. I love you from the bottom of my heart," Khun Anne wrote on Instagram. "You are just 22-years-old but very strong, independent, confident and of course gracefully beautiful. You made the history to the world and we will always remember you my love." Responding to it, Harnaaz Sandhu wrote, "Khun Anne, you are truly a beautiful soul with so much inspiration to all of us…it’s always my honour to get to know you more and your vision towards the whole world! Thank you for your kind words and love! Thankful." Read more: Miss Universe 2022: USA's R’Bonney Gabriel wins

Ankita Sengupta

