 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Harnaaz Sandhu holds back tears on her final walk as Miss Universe. Watch

Ankita Sengupta
Jan 15, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

In a message to Miss Universe 2022, Harnaz Sandhu added, "Remember to live this year to the fullest because tomorrow is never promised."

Harnaaz Sandhu gets emotional during her final walk as Miss Universe. (Screengrab from video shared by @MissUniverse on Twitter)

Minutes before crowning USA's R'bonney Gabriel as the Miss Universe 2022, the outgoing Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu had an emotional moment on stage as she took her final walk. Dressed in black, a visibly emotional Sandhu held back teaks as she blew kisses in the air and even stumbled a bit during the walk.

"I was 17-years-old when I first took the the stage and since then becoming Miss Universe was my goal," the 22-year-old's voiceover played as she was welcomed onto the stage. "I've been given the megaphone on a worldwide stage to present the topic of menstrual equity before world leaders asking them to keep this conversation ongoing." She also thanked the Miss Universe Organisation for helping her make her voice heard.

Sandhu also promised to continue making India proud.

In a message to Miss Universe 2022, Harnaz Sandhu added, "Remember to live this year to the fullest because tomorrow is never promised."

Read more: Miss Universe: This transgender Thai media mogul owns the beauty pageant

A day prior to the beauty pageant, Sandhu also received a message from the owner of Miss Universe Organisation Chakrapong Anne Chakrajutathib, popularly known as Khun Anne.

The Thai business tycoon and transgender activist who bought the Miss Universe Organisation for $20 million last October, lauded Sandhu on the last day of her "reign".