Tech tycoon branded a ‘creep’ for $100,000 offer to co-passenger on plane

A millionaire tech tycoon is being mocked mercilessly for offering a co-passenger $100,000 to take off her face mask on board a flight. Steve Kirsch has been branded a ‘creep’ and much worse for the bizarre offer.

Kirsch took to Twitter on March 10 to reveal that he had asked his Delta co-passenger to take off her face mask. The unnamed woman in first class refused to take off her mask, despite the fact that Kirsch offered her $100,000 to do so.

“I am on board a Delta flight right now. The person sitting next to me in first class refused $100,000 to remove her mask for the entire flight. No joke. This was after I explained they don’t work. She works for a pharma company,” Steve Kirsch, founder of an anti-vaccine group called Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, tweeted last week. He also shared a selfie alongside the tweet which shows him sitting on the flight sans face mask.

A Silicon Valley veteran, Kirsch was responsible for one of the first versions of the optical mouse back in the 1980s, according to the New York Post. In the 1990s, he co-founded Frame Technology Corp and created the search engine Infoseek, which turned him into a millionaire.

Over the last few days, however, he has copped backlash for his bizarre offer.

“Yes champ, she’s definitely the weird character in this story,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Has it occurred to you that she or someone close to her is immunocompromised? Or were you too busy trying to make whatever dumb point you're trying to make,” another asked.

Moneycontrol News