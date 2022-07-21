Microsoft Teams goes down and up pop celebratory memes from folks at work

Microsoft Teams was back up for most users, the company said on Thursday, after an hours-long outage that disrupted the chat application for tens of thousands of customers globally.

The company cited a disruption on a recent software update that "contained a broken connection to an internal storage service".

"We're addressing any residual impact related to this event. Additionally, we are monitoring for any signs of failure until we're confident that all functions of the service are fully recovered," the company said on its website.

The snag, however, gave those working from office a (much needed?) break. And they utilised it by making celebratory posts and memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

MS Teams, used by more than 270 million people globally, forms an integral part of daily operations for businesses and schools, which use the service to make calls, schedule meetings and organize their workflow.

The company did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 4,800 incidents in the United States and over 18,200 in Japan.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Read more: Build 2022 | Microsoft introduces a ton of new features for Teams; check details here