Michelle Obama recollects how Barack Obama proposed to her: 'He picked a fight'

When Michelle Obama had to recount on a talk show how former US President Barack Obama proposed marriage to her, she recollected the "hotshot lawyer" picking up a fight with her in a restaurant before popping the question. She was referring to the time around 1989 when she was assigned as Barack Obama's mentor at their law firm.

"He made an argument out of it (the proposal)," Michelle Obama said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, adding that Barack Obama stated that marriage was not necessary, sparking the argument.

"We would have these deep discussions about whether marriage was really necessary if two people loved each other, and he would make his lawyer-ly arguments and I would be irritated. And that's how he decided to propose to me by starting that argument at dinner," said Michelle Obama.

She added that they were at a dinner celebrating Barack Obama completing the bar exam. "This was a celebratory dinner and he picks a fight. And so, I deliver because I, too, am a lawyer, and I have my points to be made. So I was in full, making my points and by then dessert was coming out and the waiter put a platter in front of me with a little box with a ring on it. And in the middle of the argument, I was like 'Whaaat?'," Michelle Obama said.

"He opened up the box and he said, 'Now that ought to shut you up.' And it did."

The couple got married in 1992 and on October 3 last year, they celebrated their 30th anniversary.