McDonald's delivered an empty bag to a man. But here's the catch

A US-based cartoonist and illustrator’s experiment to order “nothing” from fast-food chain McDonald’s has yielded results.

Rob DenBleyker has documented his experiment, now viral on Twitter, of him placing an online order for “nothing burger” from McDonald’s through food delivery platform Doordash.

The Texas resident’s experiment involved ordering a cheeseburger with literally no ingredients that the burger consists of: no mustard, no ketchup, no diced onions, no pickle, no American cheese, no meat, no regular bun, no salt.

“This isn't even the dumbest thing I've spent $9 on,” he said in a series of tweets.

DenBleyker then shared a screenshot of his Doordash app, which showed this message: “Restaurant is confused as to what you want on your order.” He chose to not reply to that message.

He then shared a photo of a brown paper bag which was finally delivered to him. But the bag contained no burger, it was empty.

“They delivered an empty wrapper,” he tweeted. He also shared a video of him unsealing and opening the bag to reveal that there is no burger inside, but just the paper wrapping of the burger. The video has over 1.7 million views.

DenBleyker said he dipped the delivery agency $6 and paid a total of $15 “for a lack of cheeseburger”. “Capitalism is so wild.” Calling himself a job creator, he said his neighbourhood McDonald’s pays its staff $15 an hour. The “McNothing” burger experiment on Twitter was widely ‘liked’ and discussed on Twitter, with his first tweet receiving over 17 million views and over 24,000 ‘likes’.

Moneycontrol News

