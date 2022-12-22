 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | Why COVID-19 is spiking in China and whether you should be worried

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Dec 22, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST

The situation in China has triggered global concern even though there is a lack of specific data on disease severity, hospital admissions and intensive-care requirements. The fear is that, as before, what happens in China may not stay in China.

Representative image

It all started in China in late 2019. Three years down the line, the country, which until December 7 had a Zero Covid-19 policy characterised by massive quarantines, aggressive testing and strict travel restrictions, is confronting its worst coronavirus crisis.

Plagued by a wave of coronavirus cases, China is suddenly seeing its hospitals overwhelmed and crematoriums overloaded as unrestricted mingling of people over the last few weeks has resulted in a massive explosion of the viral infection.

The worry for the rest of the world, however, is that, as before, what happens in China may not stay in China.

For instance, the concern in India is that the rise of mutant variants in the neighbouring nation may cause a fresh surge of infections here. India has seen three waves of the pandemic so far, with the second one, triggered by the Delta variant of SARS CoV 2, turning out to be the worst.

For several months now, India has seen the pandemic ease to a comfortable level — as of now active infections in the country stand at just a little over 3,400.

With the country’s population having a high level of exposure to multiple SARS CoV 2 variants and more than 90 percent of adults covered by two full doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, experts say that there may be little for India to worry about. But anxieties remain.