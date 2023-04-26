 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Now, a Barbie with Down's Syndrome: shorter, round face, smaller ears

AFP
Apr 26, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

'Barbie plays an important role in a child's early experiences, and we are dedicated to doing our part to counter social stigma through play,' said Lisa McKnight, a top Mattel executive said.

British model Ellie Goldstein holding a Barbie doll representing a person with Down's syndrome. (Image credit: elliejg16_zebedeemodel/Instagram)

US toy manufacturer Mattel unveiled a new Barbie doll Tuesday representing a person with Down syndrome, as it seeks to allow more children to see themselves in the popular figure.

The toy was brought to market through work with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS), to ensure it accurately represents someone with the condition, the company said.

"Barbie plays an important role in a child's early experiences, and we are dedicated to doing our part to counter social stigma through play," said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls at Mattel.

"Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves," she added in a statement.