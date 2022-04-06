Mark Zuckerberg reveals nickname given by Meta employees. It's 'The Eye Of Sauron'

'The Eye of Sauron' also known as "the all seeing Eye" is the epitome of evil in JRR Tolkien's Lord of the Rings universe. It was used as a symbol by the Dark Lord Sauron's supporters representing his quasi-omnipotence as he tried to take over all of Middle Earth by force.

'The Eye of Sauron' is also Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's nickname.

During an appearance on The Tim Ferriss Show, the tech billionaire revealed that his employees at the Meta headquarters call him by the nickname -- albeit "lovingly".

“Some of the folks I work with at the company -- they say this lovingly -- but I think that they sometimes refer to my attention as the Eye of Sauron," Mark Zuckerberg said at the show. "You have this unending amount of energy to go work on something, and if you point that at any given team, you will just burn them," he added. Zuckerberg brought up the moniker after he and Ferriss began to discuss how he manages his energy in the workplace while constantly being barraged with information. “Maybe I’m not strong-willed enough or calm enough to do just straight-up meditation,” he said. “I actually need to put myself in a situation where it’s difficult to not focus on that thing.” After the revelation, here's how Twitter reacted to it:

Earlier in the year, Meta announced its plans to build an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered translation system that works for everyone in the world, including an ambitious universal speech translator, as part of its efforts to build the metaverse.

Zuckerberg expects the metaverse, which is essentially a more immersive version of the internet as we know it today, to be the successor of the mobile internet.

"The kinds of experiences that you will have in the metaverse are beyond what is possible today," Zuckerberg had said. "Instead of just looking at something on a screen, you're going to actually feel like you are present with another person. That will require advances across a whole range of areas, from new hardware devices to software for building and exploring worlds. The key to unlocking a lot of these advances is AI."