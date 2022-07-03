Man visits startups in Zomato uniform to deliver 'resume' in food boxes. Twitter is divided

A Twitter user recently shared an innovative way to get an employer's attention. He dressed up as a Zomato delivery executive and delivered his resume in a box of pastry to startups in Bengaluru.

In a photo of the food box shared by the user , was a message: "Most of the resumes end up in trash. But mine in your belly."

— Aman Khandelwal (@AmanKhandelwall) July 2, 2022

Khandelwal is looking for a role as a management trainee, but him pretending to be a Zomato delivery executive and the subsequent access to startups has raised a few eyebrows regarding security concerns.

"Is it just me who finds this absolutely cringe and crazy? Is it that easy to masquerade as a delivery boy from Zomato/Swiggy? Imagine the safety implications here," commented Soumya (@soumyadesign).

"Point is not that he went to start ups and there is no security there.Lack of security is not a valid reason for anyone to abuse. The fact that this could be replicated and violated an inherent sense of privacy and safety is the point."

While Zomato has not commented on the incident yet, an old tweet by delivery company Dunzo revealed that Khandelwal had tried out this application process with others as well.

Other Twitter users, however, pointed out that the application process isn't an original one.

"This is a exact template of a guy who delivered resume with donuts in US. Should have delivered biriyani," tweeted another user Roshan (@roshanonline).