Man recalls drunk night with Elon Musk, Keanu Reeves in bizarre email, claims he coined ‘PayPal’

Anyone who has been following Elon Musk will agree that the tech billionaire works in eccentric ways sometimes. But an email describing certain incidents related to him -- which has surfaced recently -- has taken matters out of "eccentric waters" and well into the realm of "fan fiction".

Elon Musk's biographer and American columnist, Ashlee Vance, recently took to Twitter to share an email he received from a man who claimed to have met the Tesla CEO and actor Keanu Reeves in a bar. The meeting, the man claimed, eventually led to Musk--who apparently was working on the code for X.com--offering the man a seat in his company.

The email detailed out the events of two days with the writer claiming that he was left confused with Musk's actions, wondering if the incident ever actually happened. The sender of the email also asked Vance, as Musk's biographer, to check with the tech billionaire if the exchange had really taken place.

Sharing the contents of the email without disclosing the sender's identity, Vance tweeted, "Elon has people conjuring up hallucinatory fan fiction now. Possibly the best email I've ever received."

In the email, the sender also mentioned that he came up with the name "Paypal" during a board meeting in a bar and that Musk had taken "a strong liking to the Paypal concept".

Meanwhile, Elon Musk responded to the story with only an emoticon.

Twitter users, however, were more expressive in their reactions.

""I've since wondered if it actually happened" seems like a red flag," commented Vance while user Eduardo Arcos Barredo wrote, "Just imagine if the whole story was true."

"Absolutely wild. Get me in touch with Elon request is the red flag," commented @Kristennetten while another user wondered if artificial intelligence (AI) sent the email.

