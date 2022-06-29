Man paid 286 times his salary by accident vows to return it but disappears with the Rs 1.42 crore

A man in Chile who was paid 286 times his salary in May by accident has resigned and fled with the money. The company has initiated legal action against him.

According to media reports, the man worked at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial)--one of the largest producers of cold cuts in Chile. Interestingly, it was the employee who had alerted a deputy manager in the human resource department to report the error in payment, Times Now reported.

When the company officials checked their records, they found that the man was paid 286 times his monthly salary. In May, he was paid Rs 1.42 crore (165,398,851 Chilean pesos) instead of his salary of Rs 43,000 (500,000 pesos).

The employee was then asked to return the extra amount. He allegedly agreed to go to his bank for the refund but when the company did not receive a refund notification from the bank, they tried to get in touch with the employee - but their messages were left unanswered.

The man, however, got in touch with the company officials and claimed that he had overslept and would visit the bank later. But on June 2, he resigned and reportedly disappeared without accepting any communication from the office.

Now, Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos has initiated legal action against him to recover the money.

