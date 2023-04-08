Man blocks drive-thru after McDonalds delivers incomplete order

A man in the United Kingdom blocked and staged a protest at a drive-thru McDonalds' outlet after not receiving the fries and drinks along with the complete order he had paid for.

As per a report in The Metro, the man, who was identified as David Shephard, blocked the drive-thru at the McDonalds located near Whitstable in Kent. He had paid 80 pounds or approximately Rs 8,125 via UberEats for his order, which arrived incomplete.

"I decided to drive to McDonald’s to ask them to replace the missing items, but I was told it was ‘against company policy’ to do so. At that point, the food was already cold, so we have 80 Pounds (Rs 8125) worth of a meal that we’re not getting," he told The Metro.

"All of this would have been avoided if they’d just given us the dinner we’d paid for," he added.

Later, McDonalds issued an apology for the incomplete order and also gave a full refund to the man. The local police managed to sort out the chaos after two hours of the protest. McDonalds has been going through a restructuring period and had announced layoffs worldwide. The company had also slashed pay packages for a few of its employees.

Moneycontrol News