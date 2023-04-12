Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh reveals 3 key values that helped build the business

"Building a business is like bringing up a child," said Ghazal Alagh, the co-founder and chief innovation officer of Mamaearth, while explaining the the ley values that she and her CEO husband Varun Alagh use to build their business. "Instilling values and principles early on build character, forming the very core of their being. They are the key success drivers and crucial to guide the product, company, and brand," she wrote in a LinkedIn post.

The "Chief Mama" at Mamaearth explained that it is the founder's responsibility to design the principles that the company will operate on for years. Ghazal Alagh then shared the three values that she and Varun Alagh put in place while building Honasa Consumer Ltd -- Mamaearth's parent company.

1.) Encouraging feedback

"Being open to input and constructive criticism from our peers and team." Communication should be a two-way street and is crucial for a high-performance team, she added.

Ankita Sengupta