Lunar eclipse 2022: Where in India can you watch Blood Moon

The Moon will turn a reddish hue on November 8 in the last total lunar eclipse that the Earth will see for three years. Many cities across the world will get to witness this celestial spectacle.

The eclipse will be visible across North and Central America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

But not all places will be able to see the red-hued Moon. In India, the phase of beginning of the totality, where the moon in completely in the Earth's shadow, will not be seen anywhere, the Ministry of Earth Science said.

However, the eastern states can catch a glimpse of the red hue in the "totality ending" phase. This is the phase where the Moon exits Earth’s umbra and the dimming red colour can be seen.

This phase will occur in 5.12 pm tomorrow. It will be visible in Agartala (Tripura), Aizawl (Mizoram), Bhagalpur (Bihar), Bhubaneswar and Cuttack (Odisha), Kohima (Nagaland), Kolkata and Darjeeling (West Bengal), among others.

See full list here

No equipment is needed for observing a lunar eclipse but telescopes and binoculars do improve the view. Being away for bright lighting makes for an ideal viewing experience.

During a lunar eclipse, the Moon turns red because of a phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering.

When there is an eclipse, the only sunlight reaching the Moon goes through the earth's atmosphere.

" The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear," NASA explained. "It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon."