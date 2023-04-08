 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
When you are in Uttarakhand, you eat well and nutritious

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Apr 08, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

The food of Dev Bhoomi is based entirely on millet rotis, sumptuous dals, zingy chutney, flavoured salts and tantalising salads.

The foods of Uttarakhand, or Dev Bhoomi, the land of Char Dham, mountains, mythology, and adventure, is no less exciting.

A thin, watery chutney at a roadside stall in Almora was my first introduction to food of Uttarakhand. It was served along with roti and radish batons as part of a quick meal on the go. Fiery, minty and a bit sour — it was delicious and quite frankly addictive.

The zing in the chutney came from bhaang seeds (hemp seeds). Thankfully, the seeds do not carry any psychoactive properties like the leaves of the plant! Bhaang seeds are, in fact, a common pantry ingredient in the mountains. “In Uttarakhand, bhaang ki chutney is eaten as a condiment with main meal. Sometimes, when there is no sabzi, we just spread it over mandua (ragi or finger millet) roti, roll it up and eat it. It’s also highly nutritious,” says Chef Arjun Adhikari at Barefoot Bungalow, a quaint homestay in the hills of Mussoorie. Bhaang ki chutney is not the only dish that creates a spell on the taste buds. Even the humble cucumber raita here is unique and is spiked with mustard and tempered with jhakhiya, a type of wild mustard that adds a nutty crunch to the dip.

Most people know Uttarakhand as the land of mountains, mythology, exhilarating adventure and yoga. But the food of Dev Bhoomi (called thus because it houses the Char Dham pilgrimage sites: Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath) is no less exciting. Take the swala, for instance. A thick pancake stuffed with spiced lentils and deep-fried to a delicious golden brown. The puri is dunked in ghee (or green chutney if you are wary of the calories) for a carb-loaded indulgence. Swala is usually made during special occasions like weddings and festivals like Diwali and Makar Sankranti.

Garhwali Thali at The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas