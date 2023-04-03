 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

NMACC will make India's art and culture more accessible, says PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 09:32 PM IST

Modi said Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre "will provide a platform to budding artists and performers to showcase their talent, which in turn encourages more people to take up art professionally",

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The recently inaugurated Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai will play a key role in making India's art and culture more accessible, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on April 3.

In a letter sent to Nita Ambani, the wife of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and chief of Reliance Foundation, Modi lauded her efforts for "popularising our art and culture".

Nita Ambani had inaugurated NMACC on April 1, at a grand event in Mumbai which was attended by top stars of the Indian film industry and Hollywood. The cultural centre, which includes an exhibition space of around 16,000 square feet, is located in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), which is one of the city's biggest business hubs.

Also Read | India's Met Gala? Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening spotlights Indian art, fashion