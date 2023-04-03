NMACC will make India's art and culture more accessible, says PM Modi

The recently inaugurated Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai will play a key role in making India's art and culture more accessible, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on April 3.

In a letter sent to Nita Ambani, the wife of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and chief of Reliance Foundation, Modi lauded her efforts for "popularising our art and culture".

Nita Ambani had inaugurated NMACC on April 1, at a grand event in Mumbai which was attended by top stars of the Indian film industry and Hollywood. The cultural centre, which includes an exhibition space of around 16,000 square feet, is located in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), which is one of the city's biggest business hubs.

"This endeavour will go a long way in making our art and culture accessible to a larger section of society and the vibrant socio-cultural interaction between different parts of the country and the world," Modi said, in the letter addressed to Nita Ambani. "I am positive that this cultural centre will provide a platform to budding artists and performers to showcase their talent, which in turn encourages more people to take up art professionally," the prime minister added.

Heatwave wrap: Yellow alert issued for Uttarakhand; Violent storm kills at least 20 people in US

Modi, while praising the initiative of the Ambani family, made reference to the Amrit Kaal -- the term which he has been using for the quarter-century period that will mark the 75 to 100 years of India's independence. "The nation's Amrit Kaal is an opportunity to draw inspiration from our resplendent heritage and build an inclusive, strong and self-reliant India which celebrates its culture. May this Cultural Centre showcase to the nation and the world the pride of place art and culture have in our society," he said. "May the Centre help in bringing together artists and art lovers from different parts of the country and the world," the letter further read.

