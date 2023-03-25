 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lessons on writing from Amitava Kumar, Mohammed Hanif, Tahmima Anam, and others

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Mar 25, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

A new volume edited by Deepa Anappara and Taymour Soomro offers advice for writers of colour and those who read them.

Writers of colour are expected to adhere to the so-called norms of good writing. (Representational image: Tom Hermans via Unsplash)

Toni Morrison once said that she welcomed the label “black writer” because “I’m writing for black people”. Referring to James Baldwin mentioning “a little white man deep inside of all of us,” she continued, “the point is not having the white critic sit on your shoulder and approve it”.

Vintage, 304 pages, GBP 14.99.

It was a mark of Morrison’s genius that she stunningly defied stereotypes.

The white critic on the shoulder, however, is what writers of colour still wrestle with. The West measures their work through lenses such as authenticity, representation and cultural credibility. One result, as Elaine Castillo writes, is that readers “end up going to writers of colour to learn the specific—and go to white writers to feel the universal.”

At the same time, writers of colour are expected to adhere to so-called norms of good writing. Characters should move towards goals with agency and within acceptable structures; fiction has to show more than tell, and in general needs to follow established codes and conventions.

Work that doesn’t conform to these standards is often rejected as “badly written” or lacking in tension or conflict, as Deepa Anappara and Taymour Soomro put it in their introduction to Letters to a Writer of Colour. What’s missing is “the acknowledgment that these sensibilities had been shaped by, among other things, the white, mostly male aesthetic of the creative writing program itself”.

Anappara and Soomro’s jointly edited volume is an edifying series of essays by writers that pushes back against such unexamined and privileged assumptions. It is not merely a craft primer, though that would have been valuable enough on its own. What sets these essays apart is the way writers gracefully offer what they have learned as a hard-won product of their own personal circumstances.