 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

International Booker longlist | Perumal Murugan: 'I'm writing the dialogue for a feature film based on Pyre'

Faizal Khan
Mar 18, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST

After last year’s win, Hindi writer Geetanjali Shree’s Ret Samadhi (Tomb of Sand), the International Booker Prize 2023 has longlisted this week Perumal Murugan’s 2016 Tamil novel, Pookuzhi (Pyre), translated into English by Aniruddhan Vasudevan, a searing indictment of India’s caste system.

Perumal Murugan's 2013 Tamil novel 'Pyre' ('Pookuzhi') has been longlisted in the International Booker Prize 2023, which is another searing instance of his literary preoccupation: caste, which is what is special about his novels.

Born in Tiruchengode town in Tamil Nadu that is home to the famous temple for the half-woman god, Ardhanarishvara, Perumal Murugan began penning poems about rural life as a young college student. Hugely influenced by the poetry of Tamil politician-reformer Periyar, Murugan wrote his first novel, Yeruveyil in 1991 (published in English as Rising Heat in 2020). The novel dealt with how the society punished a couple who married outside caste.

His 2013 novel, Pookuzhi (Pyre), translated into English in 2016 by Aniruddhan Vasudevan, has been selected in the longlist of the International Booker Prize 2023 this week, follows a similar story, but to a chilling effect. The author, who took voluntary retirement from his full-time job as the principal of the Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Attur, in Namakkal, his native district, six months ago, rose to prominence a decade ago with his novel, Mathorubhagan (One Part Woman), about a temple ritual in Tamil Nadu performed by childless couples for conception. He faced a criminal case for hurting religious sentiments, forcing him to announce he was dead as a writer. He returned to writing with a new novel, Poonachi: Or the Story of a Black Goat (2016) after the Madras High Court dismissed the case. In this interview, translated from Tamil, Murugan talks about his works and what the honour of Pyre on the longlist of the International Booker Prize 2023 means to him and Tamil literature. Edited excerpts:

Pyre is the first Tamil novel to feature on the longlist of the International Booker Prize for this year. It is also the only Indian novel on the list. What does this honour mean for Tamil literature and you?