Funnycontrol | Hindenburg, Jack Dorsey and square deal: Block kiya jaaye?

Vikram Poddar
Mar 26, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

Funnycontrol explores Hindenburg’s latest standup comedy special.

Hindenburg published its report after a two-year investigation, the firm, run by Nathan Anderson, said in a report on published on its website and distributed via Twitter. (Jack Dorsey, Block Chairman in pic)

A stand-up comedian could not have written the last couple of weeks in the global financial markets. But the markets have made many economic forecasters look like stand-up comedians. In the middle of all this mirth, Hindenburg thought of dropping its latest comedy special, *Block*, which is not the title of a Millennial Dating web-series on Netflix. Hindenburg is slowly beginning to look like a social media financial markets version of the shooting toy girl from Squid Games. When they made the breaking announcement about a breaking announcement, every company CEO was sweating wondering if it was the turn of his company to be roasted in this comedy special. I even went through my own finances to ensure I would not be exposed as the next fraud. That is between me and my C/A.

But eventually, like the Game of Thrones final season the ending was a somewhat tame though still explosive revelations about Block. Block formerly known as Square is co-founded by Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey. However, Hindenburg is accusing him of being the Confounder along with co-founder. Perhaps, he is still confounded by what happened at Twitter after his exit. But that is a different comedy special called Elon Musk.

Block was formerly known as Square thus explaining what happens when you try to plug square CEOs into round numbers. Hindenburg has claimed to have talked to former Block employees who estimated that 40-70 per cent of accounts on Block's Cash App platform they reviewed were fake, involved in fraud, or were additional accounts tied to a single individual. Or as Indians would call it, family business. Dorsey’s wealth took a massive hit as he lost more than $500 million on Thursday. It was his Suryakumar Yadav moment. Block’s shares plunged by 15 per cent as did the length of Jack Dorsey’s beard in all this chaos.

The report also alleged that the platform has been used to facilitate criminal activities, including sex trafficking and fraud. Or as Indians would call it, election funding. It further alleged that even when the users were caught engaging in fraud or other prohibited activity, Block blacklisted the account without banning the user. This phenomenon of allowing blacklisted users was so common that rappers bragged about it in hip-hop songs. “Main nahin toh kaun be!!” screamed Shrusti4lyf_365 physically beating up another rapper from Dogri chawl on Twitter.