 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Fashion designer Jatin Malik: ‘The Mumbai flagship store is the jewel crown of the brand’

Deepali Singh
Mar 11, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

The couturier, who is a champion of menswear in the country, wants to build the biggest fashion house from India.

Designer Jatin Malik.

Entering Jatin Malik’s flagship store that recently opened its doors in Kala Ghoda in Mumbai, one is instantly drawn to the 15ft-high hand-embroidered sherwani adorning one corner, while a huge turban shaped dome in the middle of the store makes for the perfect backdrop for the Gram. The muted champagne pink colour palette draws your attention to the clothes on display. The couturier’s vision for grooms wear has made him one of the foremost names in menswear in the country. With his new store, Malik hopes to take the art and fashion conversation ahead. Edited excerpts from an interview:

Designer Jatin Malik's flagship store in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai.

You have a store in Delhi but what is special about this flagship store in Mumbai?

The Mumbai store has been in the works for the last four years now. I wanted to open one here immediately after the Delhi store launch but two COVID lockdowns led to it being delayed twice. I have been fascinated by the Kala Ghoda area because of my preoccupation with art. We literally amalgamate art in fashion. The paintings you see inside our stores are done by us inhouse. This is something that we take a lot of pride in and that is the connection with the Kala Ghoda market. We are across 25-26 locations across the globe and the Mumbai store is one of the jewel crowns that I wanted for the past four years now.