 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Chef Manu Chandra on the business of fine-dining in India

Jayanthi Madhukar
Feb 19, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

Before opening LUPA in Bengaluru this month, Chef Manu Chandra had launched Toast & Tonic, The Fatty Bao and Monkey Bar. His take on running a fine-dining restaurant in India at a time when, globally, such establishments as Noma are closing down.

Chef Manu Chandra. (Photo courtesy Nishant Ratnakar)

The hospitality business is a tricky one. Location, staff, infrastructure, chef and above all, the food – all these ingredients make a good (or bad) restaurant. And even if all the boxes are ticked, the business would still depend on the pricing. Paper thin margins are the norm in this industry. Yet, the restaurant business is a seductive one - ask chefs who indefatigably try to translate their dream into a brick-and-mortar reality.

So, we asked celebrity chef Manu Chandra five (and one more!) questions about the nitty-gritties of the business even as he and his partner, Chetan Rampal, open the doors of their new restaurant LUPA on MG Road in Bengaluru.

Can a passion for food and cooking keep a restaurant afloat?

A passion for food and cooking cannot keep a restaurant afloat but a passion for smart business and good cooking can. If you are only a good cook, it doesn't mean you would make a great businessman. If you really want to be in the business of restaurants, you must understand that it is, at the end of the day, a business. Money is exchanged for products sold and managing that money well is key. That is really where it starts making sense.