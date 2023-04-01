 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

ChatGPT struggles with Wordle puzzles, which says a lot about how it works

The Conversation
Apr 01, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

ChatGPT-4 was trained on about 500 billion words: all of Wikipedia, all public-domain books, huge volumes of scientific articles, and text from many websites. And yet, it is bad at word puzzles. Here's why.

The deep neural network at the core of ChatGPT does not have access to words as text, so it cannot really reason about the letters. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

By Michael G. Madden, University of Galway

The AI chatbot known as ChatGPT, developed by the company OpenAI, has caught the public’s attention and imagination. Some applications of the technology are truly impressive, such as its ability to summarise complex topics or to engage in long conversations.

It’s no surprise that other AI companies have been rushing to release their own large language models (LLMs) – the name for the technology underlying chatbots like ChatGPT. Some of these LLMs will be incorporated into other products, such as search engines.

With its impressive capabilities in mind, I decided to test the chatbot on Wordle – the word game from the New York Times – which I have been playing for some time. Players have six goes at guessing a five-letter word. On each guess, the game indicates which letters, if any, are in the correct positions in the word.