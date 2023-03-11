 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Becoming Frida Kahlo: New documentary paints a compelling portrait of the Mexican artist

The Conversation
Mar 11, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST

Frida Kahlo photographed in 1932 by her father. (Photo by Guillermo Kahlo via Wikimedia Commons)

By Deborah Shaw, University of Portsmouth

Nearly 70 years after her death the brilliant Mexican artist Frida Kahlo continues to fascinate for her unique artistic language that interprets her physical and emotional pain, her unconventional relationships with men and women, and her complex marriage to the great Mexican muralist Diego Rivera.

She has been the subject of many books, the best known of which is Hayden Herrera’s biography and a Hollywood film, with Kahlo played by Mexican actress and producer Salma Hayek. Her now-iconic face continues to be emblazoned across bags, t-shirts, prints, fridge magnets, jewellery, cushions and myriad other products.

The latest incarnation of the painter is Becoming Frida Kahlo, a three-part documentary made for BBC Two. The series will delight Frida fans with its wealth of photographs and archival films featuring the artist in her private and public moments.

From a 1937 photo shoot for Vogue. (Photo by Toni Frissell via Wikimedia Commons)

The art of self-invention


Becoming Frida Kahlo promises to “strip away the myths to reveal the real Frida”. As I have noted before, this is a particularly tricky endeavour when dealing with an artist for whom self-invention was her craft.