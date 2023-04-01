 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
April Fool's Day 2023: First among fools?

Vikram Poddar
Apr 01, 2023 / 08:13 PM IST

There are fools and then there are those who suffer no fools. And there's also Elon Musk, who is intent on unmasking the jokers hiding under blue ticks and behind spam bots.

Perhaps the biggest joke being played out in America is the indictment of Donald Trump. Some critics allege this will actually help him to win the election next year.

The market ended on a high note this Friday, which was also the close of the financial year. One wonders who the April fool's joke will be on next April, the bulls or the bears?

Looking back, it's clear there has been no shortage of fools this year. Especially those who invested in FTX tokens. Sam Bankman-Fried fooled us all into thinking FTX was the next big thing only to reveal at the end that it stood for jk ftw - just kidding, f*** the world.

The government also pulled a fast one on debt mutual fund investors knowing very well Indians only invest to save tax and are even willing to take notional losses out of spite. Inflation made fools of all of us the whole year so as you upgraded from iPhone 13 to 14, the real value of your money slipped all the way to iPod Mini.

Hindenburg took the bull by the horns and slammed it on the Ambuja Cement concrete screaming "April Fool!" in January. Silicon Valley Bank, of course, fooled everyone into thinking it is a bank though to be fair Credit Suisse managed to fool us for over 100 years. In the same spirit, the Supari Exchange Board of India continues to fool us into believing it is not just a fan regulator. Meanwhile Elon Musk kept fooling the markets about his intentions for Twitter. But yesterday he released the source code for Twitter so we will finally know how many fools have been hiding under blue ticks and spam bots.