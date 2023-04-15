 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
An Admirable Point book review: Mark the exclamations!

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Apr 15, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

A new book takes an entertaining and enlightening look at the use and misuse of the exclamation mark over the years.

For many in the attention economy, it’s one way to get more attention, and its overuse is cacophonic. (Image by Monstera via Pexels)

The shortest literary correspondence on record is supposed to have taken place in the nineteenth century. The story goes that Victor Hugo, anxious about the fate of his just-published Les Miserables, sent his publisher a telegram that simply asked: “?”. The publisher’s reply: “!”.

That’s one way to use an exclamation mark. In general, many authors have advised caution. Using an exclamation mark is like laughing at your own joke, said Scott Fitzgerald. A character in Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series says that multiple exclamation marks are a “sure sign of a diseased mind”. And Henry Miller warned: “Keep your exclamation marks under control!”

Grammarians feel the same way. In a 1785 essay on punctuation, Joseph Robertson warned the “young and inexperienced writer against immoderate use” of the exclamation mark, as it leads to “unnatural reveries, rant, and bombast”. And in a 1906 edition of The King’s English, Henry and Francis Fowler snobbishly informed us that using too many is “one of the things that betray the uneducated”.

Today’s language mavens agree. In Eats Shoots and Leaves, Lynne Truss calls it “unignorable and hopelessly heavy-handed,” and in his guide to clarity and style, Benjamin Dreyer notes that when overused, “they’re bossy, hectoring, and, ultimately, wearying.” (Let’s ignore for the moment a best-selling guide by Jan Venolia titled Write Right!)