ALUla Skies Festival preview: Discover the stunning beauty of Saudi Arabia’s ancient oasis city

Deepali Singh
Apr 22, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

From hot air balloon rides to stargazing, the two-week festival gives ample opportunities to explore the culture and heritage of ALUla

The view from the top can certainly be amazing, especially if the landscape in question is as awe-inspiring as that of ALUla. Known to be a living museum of preserved tombs, sandstone outcrops, historic dwellings and both natural and man-made monuments, this city on the northwest of Saudi Arabia holds 200,000 years of largely unexplored human history.

In its second edition this year, the ALUla Skies Festival from April 26 to May 13, is giving visitors the opportunity to explore this largely unexplored expanse that was also the once-capital of the ancient kingdoms of Dadan and Lihyan. During the day, there will be helicopter rides and hot-air balloon rides to view the stunning landscape and at nights, one can take part in stargazing and astro-photography for some unforgettable moments.

“AlUla Skies Festival is a flagship event in the AlUla Moments calendar. The event is a two-week festival celebrating all things skies. AlUla invites visitors to explore the skies above the ancient oasis city whilst bringing together adventure, culture, heritage and entertainment. The two-week event also includes endless action and a host of unique activities, providing an incredible spectacle from every angle, from hot air balloon and helicopter tours to stargazing and astrophotography,” says Huzan Frazer, representative for the Royal Commission for AlUla.