ALUla Skies Festival preview: Discover the stunning beauty of Saudi Arabia’s ancient oasis city

The view from the top can certainly be amazing, especially if the landscape in question is as awe-inspiring as that of ALUla. Known to be a living museum of preserved tombs, sandstone outcrops, historic dwellings and both natural and man-made monuments, this city on the northwest of Saudi Arabia holds 200,000 years of largely unexplored human history.

In its second edition this year, the ALUla Skies Festival from April 26 to May 13, is giving visitors the opportunity to explore this largely unexplored expanse that was also the once-capital of the ancient kingdoms of Dadan and Lihyan. During the day, there will be helicopter rides and hot-air balloon rides to view the stunning landscape and at nights, one can take part in stargazing and astro-photography for some unforgettable moments.

Hot-air balloon rides at the forthcoming AlUla festival, Saudi Arabia.

“AlUla Skies Festival is a flagship event in the AlUla Moments calendar. The event is a two-week festival celebrating all things skies. AlUla invites visitors to explore the skies above the ancient oasis city whilst bringing together adventure, culture, heritage and entertainment. The two-week event also includes endless action and a host of unique activities, providing an incredible spectacle from every angle, from hot air balloon and helicopter tours to stargazing and astrophotography,” says Huzan Frazer, representative for the Royal Commission for AlUla.

The response last year to the debut edition of the festival, says Beena Menon, representative for the Royal Commission for AlUla, has been pretty impressive, and so, they have added a number of activities this year to make it even more spectacular. The guests explored space in an immersive constellation show (a 34-minute drone show) influenced by the rich history and culture of AlUla, with sunrise flights, tethered flights and a successful attempt for the Guinness World Records™ title for the World's Largest Hot Air Balloon Glow Show. This year we have added new activities like AlUla Kites, Giant Swing, AlUla Stairway, etc., to make it more interesting," she adds.

CEO praises employee who sold his family dog to meet expectations at work At the Giant Swing, participants can jump off the mountain edge and swing through the high canyon walls 85 m above ground while an outdoor cinema will be open daily from 4 pm to 1 am. The AlUla Stairway is a first-of-its-kind adventure offering, where participants will be accompanied by professional guides as they are suspended in the air on a 45m ladder and descend all the way back down on a 150m zip-line. Symphony Under the Stars, AlUla Sky Festival, Saudi Arabia. At ALUla Kites, hundreds of beautiful and handcrafted kites will find their way to the skies with an eclectic mix of professional kiters and enthusiasts taking part in the fun activity. For music lovers, a couple of live performances featuring international musicians is also on the cards. ALUla Skies Festival will take place from April 26 to May 13 at ALUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. For more information, visit www.experiencealula.com

