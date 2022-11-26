 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sitarist Anoushka Shankar: ‘It feels easier to be authentic on my tours in India’

Deepali Singh
Nov 26, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST

Renowned musician Anoushka Shankar – who recently received her 8th and 9th Grammy nominations - will be visiting India for a three-city tour next month.

Anoushka Shankar (Photo by Laura Lewis)

Ahead of her three-city tour in India this December, sitarist Anoushka Shankar is elated to be nominated for not one but two awards at the 65th Grammy Awards to be held in February 2023. The musician has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for 'Udhero Na' with instrumentalist and singer Arooj Aftab and in the Best Global Music Album category for 'Between Us'. It makes her homecoming to India feel even more special.

At the concerts in Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi, Shankar will be joined by British electronic musician Gold Panda in interpreting the legacy of her father Pandit Ravi Shankar. In the second half of the evening, a quintet of musicians will accompany her for an inventive exploration of selected works from her repertoire, including the digitally released album Between Us.

There is also the world premiere of the reimagined version of In Jyoti’s Name to mark the 10th anniversary of the gang-rape of Jyoti Singh Pandey. Titled In Her Name, the extended arrangement includes a specially written poem by poet Nikita Gill, a performance by Bharatnatyam dancer Mythili Prakash supported by artwork by artist-activist Shilo Shiv Suleman. In a chat over a Zoom call, Shankar spoke about the Grammy nominations and her upcoming India tour. Edited excerpts from the conversation:

It’s the first time you have received two Grammy nominations for one single night. How does that feel?

It feels different; it feels extra special. There is something really sweet about having these collaborations with musicians I really respect and admire. They are really incredible and then on 'Udhero Na', Arooj gets to share the nomination with me. It’s a lovely experience.