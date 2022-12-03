 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goals are for football, not reading

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Dec 03, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

Setting targets of the number of books to read only makes the end larger than the means.

To rephrase an old ad, if reading isn't fun, why bother? (Image: Anita Jankovic via Unsplash)

Now that we’ve entered the last month of the year, many must be assessing their reading goals. Progress will be shared, praised, or belittled, and fresh targets assigned for the coming months. This sounds like homework to me. Goals are for football, not reading

To paraphrase the defunct slogan of a cigarette brand, if reading isn’t a pleasure, why bother? It’s necessary for students and others in academia and research to read a certain amount by a certain time – but not for everyone else, surely.

Reading goals are another example of how gamification is taking over our lives. People have maintained reading diaries and lists of books for a long time but in a digital age, there’s far greater emphasis on goals, progress, and sharing.

Gamification is being employed to control our actions across disciplines, writes Adrian Hon in You’ve Been Played. The use of points, streaks, leaderboards, badges, and rewards are some manifestations.

This tactic allows for “a constant intrusion into our private lives,” writes Hon. At one point, shortly after he settled in with a novel on his iPad, a notification appeared “congratulating me for meeting my daily goal”. Since he hadn’t set a goal in the first place, the app had defaulted to five minutes. At another time, he saw his nephew celebrating meeting his yearly reading goal, which by default was three books.

Some reading apps take this a step further with daily reading streaks, praising you for the number of days you hit your goal in a row. Others go the whole hog. Glose, an e-book reading app, uses a streak count, challenges, badges, and awards to make, in their words, “reading more exciting for everyone”. This, Hon wryly comments, “would be news to readers who find novels exciting enough alone”.