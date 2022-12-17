 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘In Nagaland, I tried many things I’ve never tasted before’: Former MasterChef judge Gary Mehigan 

Deepali Singh
Dec 17, 2022 / 08:35 PM IST

Mehigan is in India to shoot a show and showcase his creations at dinners and master-classes.

Former MasterChef Australia judge Chef Gary Mehigan is in India for an extensive visit conducting master-classes with pastry chef and entrepreneur Pooja Dhingra and creating exquisite dinner spreads for discerning patrons in various cities. We caught up with the affable Mehigan on the sidelines of one such dinner hosted by Taj Land’s End as part of the Rendezvous series in Mumbai. Edited excerpts from the conversation:

What do you find exciting and new about these master-classes that you are conducting in India? 

What's lovely is that I'm now travelling again and back in front of a live audience. During the lockdown, I paired up with Conosh and did a number of master-classes over Zoom, which were fabulous and something completely new but I missed the connection and the personal touch that you have while demonstrating and teaching.

You're back in India after three years — and first time since the pandemic. Do you see any changes or differences in the way chefs are thinking about food now? What about back home or in the other countries you have visited? 

Gee, time flies…! Things have certainly moved on since I was here last. I'm seeing a lot more Southeast Asian flavours generally. Korean, Japanese, Thai flavours seem to be breaking through in all sorts of creative ways. There's also an ever-increasing interest in local, sustainable, regional and mindfully-sourced ingredients. It's great to see indigenous, and sometimes forgotten, ingredients back in the spotlight and used by chefs and home cooks alike.

As a chef, was it difficult to sometimes stay inspired during the pandemic?