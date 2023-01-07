 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Age of Vice book review: A novel for Kalyug

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Jan 07, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Deepti Kapoor’s 'Age of Vice' is an ambitious if sprawling thriller that portrays unpleasant Indian realities with verve.

India Gate in New Delhi. 'Age of Vice' moves from Delhi to UP and Manali to Goa, with a stint in London. (Photo: Shalender Kumar via Unsplash)

So far, there’s nothing especially new about the new year, with reports of tragic roadside deaths, forced evictions, and the usual political shenanigans. In this scenario, Deepti Kapoor’s new novel, Age of Vice, is distressingly topical.

A short passage from Arundhati Roy’s The God of Small Things can serve as a description of the novel’s terrain. “Personal despair could never be desperate enough,” writes Roy. “…Something happened when personal turmoil dropped by at the wayside shrine of the vast, violent, circling, driving, ridiculous, insane, unfeasible, public turmoil of a nation.”

Kapoor’s vast, violent thriller belongs to a sub-genre of subcontinental novels that deal with the amoral tussle between those who wield power and a new generation trying to usurp it. Such works borrow plot elements from pulp fiction but establish a distinctive tone of voice, structure, and interiority. Think of Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger, Rahul Raina’s How to Kidnap the Rich, and Mohsin Hamid’s How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia, for example.

Age of Vice has further been compared to The Godfather. Fair enough, given that it incorporates felonious families and savage infighting along with public assassination attempts, a concealed abortion, and large weddings with behind-the-scenes goings-on.

The book also tips its hat to Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, consciously or otherwise. For a start, there are extravagant, decadent parties hosted by a central character known largely for a colourful reputation. There is also an earlier change of family name; a momentous car crash; and even a scene in which his girlfriend runs her hands over expensive shirts in his wardrobe.

To be clear, Age of Vice is much more than a rag-bag of literary odds and ends. It stands on its own as a spirited if sprawling work with time shifts, points of view, and settings from New Delhi to Uttar Pradesh and Manali to Goa, with a stint in London.