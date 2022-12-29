 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
25 most-anticipated Indian book titles of 2023

Saurabh Sharma
Dec 29, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST

From several first-ever English translations to the anthology of stories on friendship and short stories on maladies, here’s a list of an eclectic blend of the most-anticipated titles of 2023.

Representational image. (Photo: Tom Hermans via Unsplash)

Translations

1. The Divine Sword (Pan Macmillan) by Rita Chowdhury, translated from the Assamese by Reeta Borbora

Chowdhury’s Sahitya Akademi Award-winning novel Deo Langkhui, which “uses strands from Assamese history to weave a spellbinding tapestry of love, friendship, betrayal, and loyalty,” in English translation for the first time.

2. Assassin (HarperCollins Publishers) by KR Meera, translated from Malayalam by J Devika

Acclaimed translator and feminist J Devika’s translation of award-winning author KR Meera’s Assassin will render a literary thriller that “explores questions of identity, gender and power, and reflects on the fate of Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy in post-independence India.”

3. The Nemesis (Eka, an imprint of Westland) by Manoranjan Byapari, translated from Bengali by V Ramaswamy