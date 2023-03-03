 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'We live in an age where people are low on patience and tolerance', says CJI Chandrachud

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 03, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST

The CJI made the remark while speaking about the effects of social media on society.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on March 3 remarked that “we live in an age where people are low on patience and tolerance”.

The CJI made the statement while speaking about the effects of social media on society. He said that people are not willing to accept perspectives which are different from their own. He further noted that something which is said as a passing remark germinated into a theory which cannot be tested rationally.

While COVID might have pushed the human race to its edge, it also presented an opportunity to ‘internationalise ideas’. “This is truly something which holds hope for us as we emerge from darkness cast on us in 2020-2021,” the CJI observed.

Judiciary and technology: