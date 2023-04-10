 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Those stalling public projects via court cases should be penalised if case goes in govt’s favour: Solicitor General

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

The SG made the statement in the context of felling of addition trees at Aarey forest for building relevant infrastructure for the Mumbai metro

In November 2022, the SC permitted felling of 84 trees to construct for a metro car shed project. The government has now moved an application as it seeks to fell additional trees after a new assessment revealed that many trees have cropped up since the last survey in 2019.

Solicitor General of India (SG) Tushar Mehta on April 10 told the Supreme Court that persons approaching the court and stalling public projects must be made to pay the loss to public exchequer if the case is decided in government’s favour.

The SG made the statement in the context of felling of addition trees at Aarey forest for building infrastructure for the Mumbai metro rail. Mehta told the court that the pendency of the litigation is costing Rs 5.87 crore per day owing to the delay, and those objecting to the felling of trees must compensate the public exchequer if the government succeeds in the case.

Senior Advocate Chander Uday Singh, who appeared for one of the parties who is challenging the felling of trees, objected to SG’s statement and said such statements were unbecoming of SG’s office. Replying to this, Mehta said “I will not lower the court’s dignity and my dignity by responding to such personal statements.”

In November 2022, the SC permitted felling of 84 trees to construct for a metro car shed project. The government has now moved an application as it seeks to fell additional trees after a new assessment revealed that many trees have cropped up since the last survey in 2019.