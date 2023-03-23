 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Supreme Court rules that bar association cannot assert right on land allotted for archives

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

The order was passed in a plea by the Supreme Court Bar Association seeking to convert a land allotted to the court to build a chamber block for lawyers. A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and PS Narasimha has suggested the matter can be taken up with the government

The Supreme Court on March 23 held that the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) cannot assert a right on the entirety of land allotted to it for housing archives, suggesting the matter be resolved administratively than through judicial means.

The order was passed on a plea by SCBA seeking to convert a parcel of land allotted to the apex court to a chamber block for lawyers.

The administrative side of the court could take up the issue after discussion with the SCBA, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) and other stakeholders, the court said.

On March 2, CJI DY Chandrachud and SCBA Vikas Singh were involved in a heated exchange when the senior lawyer complained that the case had not been taken up for hearing on many previous occasions.