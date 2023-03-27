 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Court rules in favour of borrowers' right to be heard before banks classify accounts as fraud

Mar 27, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

The Supreme Court of India on March 27 held that a borrower has the right to be heard before banks classify their account as fraud. The court stated that the principles of natural justice must be followed and read into the Reserve Bank of India's master circular on fraud.

The court further held that when an account is classified as fraud, it results in civil consequences and criminal consequences to the borrower and amounts to "blacklisting" of borrowers from availing any credit, hence opportunity of hearing must be granted for the borrowers under the Master Directions on Fraud.

According to the SC, the borrower need not however be given an opportunity of being before registering an FIR. The judgment also notes that the banks must pass a reasoned order on their decision to classify an account as fraudulent, to avoid arbitrariness.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has in 2016 issued a master circular allowing banks to unilaterally classify accounts of wilful defualters as fraudulent, this was challenged in various High Courts