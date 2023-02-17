 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Shiv Sena rift: SC declines to immediately refer Rebia judgment to 7-judge bench

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 17, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

The court said that a decision on whether the judgment should be referred or not will be based on the merits of the Shinde-Thackarey battle in Maharashtra, and not in an isolated manner

Uddhav Thackeray (left) and Ekanth Shinde. (Representative Image)

A Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which is hearing issues related to the political crisis in Maharashtra, declined on February 17 to immediately refer the Nabam Rebia judgment to a larger Bench of the Supreme Court (SC).

The Nabam Rebia judgment relates to a political crisis in Arunachal Pradesh in 2016.

On February 17, the top court held that a final decision on the judgment will be based on the merits of the Shinde-Thackarey battle, and not in an isolated manner.

The court will now hear the case pertaining to the Maharashtra crisis from February 21.