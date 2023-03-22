 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Selective quoting of speeches, judgments of judges a matter of concern’: CJI Chandrachud

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 22, 2023 / 09:23 PM IST

Speaking about the ills of fake news, the CJI noted that it can misguide many people at once and contradict the principles of democracy in addition to creating friction between communities

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on March 22 remarked that selective quoting of speeches and judgements by journalists has become a matter of concern as it misrepresents the meaning of what the judges said in the eyes of the public.

The CJI noted that legal journalism is on the rise in recent years. Raising concern about instances of media trials, he observed that there have been instances where the media has rendered an accused guilty in the public’s eyes even before the courts can come to a judgment. He urged the media to convey information to the public without violating the rights of innocent people. Urging journalists to report responsibly, he said, “Responsible journalism is the beacon of truth and it drives the democracy forward. as we navigate challenges of the digital age.”

Fake news:

The CJI called for the creation of a comprehensive mechanism to fact-check and disseminate fake news. He said, “Fake news can guide or misguide many people at once and can disturb democracy.” He noted that fake news can create tensions between communities.