SC to examine whether challenges to electoral bonds scheme need consideration by Constitution Bench

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 21, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

The case has now been adjourned to April 11 when SC will hear on reference to Constitution Bench

The Supreme Court on March 20 agreed to examine on April 11 as to whether the petitions challenging the electoral bonds scheme needs to be considered by a Constitution Bench.

Senior counsel Dushyant Dave, who appeared for the petitioners, told the court that the case bears Constitutional importance and could have an impact on the democracy of the country.

Lawyer Shadan Farasat, who represented another petitioner, argued that electoral bonds are an issue that could have a direct impact on funding of political parties and urged the court to place the case before a Constitution Bench as it deserves an authoritative pronouncement.

Electoral bonds, which were introduced in the 2017 Finance Act, is an instrument like bearer bond. Electoral bonds may be purchased by a person, who is a citizen of India, or incorporated or established in India. An individual can buy electoral bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals.