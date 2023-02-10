 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC dismisses Google's plea for modification in January 19 order upholding NCLAT view on penalty

Moneycontrol News
Feb 10, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said at most it can add "without prejudice" in the January 19 order and nothing more.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain the plea of Google LLC seeking modification of its January 19 order and said the company can raise its grievances during hearing of its appeal before the NCLAT.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the US tech giant said some portion in the January 19 order needs to be deleted.

The bench said the order was dictated in the open court and therefore there is nothing to clarify or modify.