 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

MC Explains: How different is the prosecution of a minister?

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 28, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

While the law under which a minister is prosecuted depends on the nature of the offence, investigative agencies have to follow a standard set of procedures when the accused is a minister

CBI headquarters in New Delhi (Representative image)

On February 26 Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged scam related to the excise policy. On February 27, a CBI court extended Sisodia's custody by five days.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government, is one of the 15 accused named by CBI in its First Information Report (FIR) registered on August 17, 2022.

The agency initiated the probe following a recommendation from Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena, who alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-withdrawn excise policy.

Sisodia has been charged with offences punishable under Section 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) of Indian Penal Code 1860 provisions of Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 that include taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by the exercise of personal influence.