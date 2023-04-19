 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

May not affect brand’s reputation, lawyers on Delhi HC’s judgment calling out HUL’s disparaging ad on Harpic

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 19, 2023 / 05:27 PM IST

On April 13, a two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court called out Domex’s advertisement for showing Harpic in bad light to show its superiority.

Hindustan Unilever Limiter

Lawyers have opined that while the Delhi High Court has upheld the correct position of law by calling out Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for its advertisement for it brand Domex disparaging its competitor brand Harpic, it may not affect Domex’s reputation as a brand.

What was the judgment about?

In 2021, HUL came out with an advertisement which claimed that its toilet cleaning product Domex was superior to its competitor Harpic, a toilet cleaning product owned by Reckitt.

The advertisement further claimed that Domex was better at getting rid of bad odour from the toilet as it owned a patent to a technology that can do so.