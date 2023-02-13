 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Make sure what is expected to be done, is done' Supreme Court tells Union on approving collegium recommendations

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 13, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul observed that certain issues with regard to judges' appointments were concerning.

The Supreme Court on February 13, orally asked the government to do what is expected to be done of them with respect to the recommendations made by the court's Collegium for appointment/ transfer of judges to High Courts and the Supreme Court.

The court was hearing a petition pertaining to the Union’s delay in clearing names for appointment and transfer of judges recommended by the collegium.

Appearing for a petitioner, Advocate Prashant Bhushan said that the delays cannot go on endlessly. He said “Some appointments and transfers are selectively notified.” The bench replied"We are equally worried if not more," Justice Kaul underlined.