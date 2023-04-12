 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Justice Prathiba Singh recuses from Google user choice billing case hearing

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 12, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST

In October 2022, CCI imposed two penalties of Rs. 1338 crore and Rs. 936.44 crore on Google

Google

On April 12, Justice Prathiba Singh of the Delhi High Court recused herself from hearing a plea by the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) against the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to investigate Google's user choice billing system on an urgent basis.

Justice Singh recused herself after being informed that the plea had some connection with Google's appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against CCI orders imposing penalties for abuse of dominance in Android and Play Store ecosystems.

Justice Singh's husband, senior advocate Maninder Singh, appeared for Google in the NCLAT against CCI in the Android abuse case. ADIF's case will now be heard on April 18 by another judge in the Delhi High Court.

ADIF, a think tank, filed the case seeking directions to CCI to consider its case for interim relief as Google has not complied with CCI's October 25 order in the Google Play Store policies case.