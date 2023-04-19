 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian lawyers repetitive in courts and at arbitrations; must argue to the point, says Sarosh Zaiwalla

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 19, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

Sarosh Zaiwalla

Sarosh Zaiwalla, Founder and Senior Partner of London-based law firm Zaiwalla and Co, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview that Indian lawyers must argue to the point and not be repetitive in courts and at arbitrations.

He said, “First of all, Indian lawyers must argue to the point. With the greatest respect, I find them repetitive in courts, and even when they appear in international arbitrations in London.”

He however, noted that in English courts and English arbitrations, if a lawyer repeats himself, the judge would interrupt him, and tell him that he has already made the point.

Zaiwalla, who made this statement in the context of cost of the arbitrations increasing with every hearing, noted that judges in England would get offended if a lawyer repeated a point. He said, “In India, I find that people do repeat and admittedly (are) long-winded. It has to be short and crisp.”