Consultations on re-examining sedition law at advanced stage, government tells SC

S.N.Thyagarajan
May 01, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

The case will now be heard in August. The Supreme Court put the law on hold in May 2022, asking the Centre and states not to register any sedition case under Section 124A of the IPC, which was added to the penal code in 1890

The government on May 1 told the Supreme Court that the consultations on re-examining the colonial-era sedition law were in an advanced stage and requested the hearing be put off till the process was completed.

The hearing was adjourned to August 2023 after Attorney General of India R Venkatramani said the government would intimate the court on the outcome of the consultation before it reaches Parliament.

The apex court in May 2022 put the law on hold and ordered the Centre and states not to register any sedition case under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which, it said, was not in tune with the social milieu. It permitted reconsideration of the provision.

All pending trials, appeals and proceedings with respect to the charge framed under Section 124A were to be kept in abeyance. Adjudication, if any, could proceed if courts were convinced that no prejudice would be caused to the accused, the court had said.