Centre asked SC collegium to reconsider 18 proposals for judges’ appointment: Law Minister

The government asked the Supreme Court collegium to reconsider 18 proposals for appointments of judges as on January 31, 2023, law minister Kiren Rijiju has said in a parliamentary response.

Of the 18 returned proposals, the collegium decided to reiterate 6 and sought inputs from the High Courts, while returning 5 back to the High Courts, the response notes

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas sought details on the total number of collegium proposals returned by the Government on its own to the collegium during the last three years.

Over the last few days, the Supreme Court and the government have been involved in a tussle over the collegium system of appointment of judges.

The government suggested a search cum evaluation committee for the appointment of judges: The law minister has also denied that any recommendation was made to include a government representative in the collegium.

S.N.Thyagarajan