CCI’s Android abuse order based on flawed investigation, Google tells NCLAT

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 16, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

Google claimed that despite being asked leading questions, OEMs such as Oppo had clearly said the tech giant had not imposed any unfair conditions

Google on February 16 alleged at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal that the investigation conducted by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which held that the company abused its dominant position in the Android ecosystem, is flawed.

The tech giant’s lawyer argued that the director general of the antitrust body had asked leading questions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which demonstrated that the official had preconceived notions on the issue. Google also alleged that the DG had not conducted a proper consumer survey before submitting his findings to the CCI.

Google said that despite being asked leading questions, OEMs such as Oppo had clearly told the DG that the tech giant had not imposed any unfair conditions on them to let them use Android as the OS for their devices.

The CCI order against Google was issued in October 2022, when the regulator held the company responsible for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem. It levied a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore.