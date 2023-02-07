Can persons with political affiliation become judges in India?

On February 7, the Supreme Court dismissed a case which asked it to reconsider a recommendation by the collegium to appoint Victoria Gowri as a judge of Madras High Court.

It was alleged that Gowri had made some hate speeches against minority communities in the past and was affiliated to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the case was being heard by the Supreme Court, the Centre had already notified her appointment, and Gowri was administered the oath of office by the Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

Lawyers appearing against Gowri’s judgeship however, made it clear that they were not against her being affiliated to a political party, but wanted to question her eligibility to hold a Constitutional post owing to her ‘hate speech’. The lawyer said, “It runs completely antithetical to the basic tenets of the Constitution, and rendered herself incapable of taking the oath by her own public utterances.”

On the aspect of political affiliations, lawyers said that they were not contesting it, and said that many judges were elevated despite their political background. “It brings a new and welcome element into discourse.”

The Supreme Court however, observed that the collegium would have taken all material against Gowri before recommending her name. This, despite the CJI stating in open court that certain materials on Gowri reached the collegium only after her name was recommended for judgeship.

Why did the petitioners not object to political affiliation? Have politicians been made judges in the past? What is the situation now?

Who cannot be a judge?

The Constitution of India lays down broad parameters of who can be a judge in the Supreme Court and the High Court.

Supreme Court:

Article 124 (3) states that:

A person is not qualified for appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court unless he is a citizen of India and —

(a) has been for at least five years a Judge of a High Court or of two or more such courts in succession; or

(b) has been for at least 10 years an advocate of a High Court or of two or more such courts in succession; or

(c) is, in the opinion of the President, a distinguished jurist.

High Courts:

For the High Court, Article 217 (2) of the Constitution of India states that:

A person shall not be qualified for appointment as a Judge of a High Court unless he is a citizen of India and —

(a) has for at least 10 years held a judicial office in the territory of India; or

(b) has for at least 10 years been an advocate of a High Court or of two or more such courts in succession.

While these are just broad parameters, the task of selecting candidates to be made judges in the Supreme Court and the High Courts is left largely to the collegium.

The Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) a playbook for appointment of judges between the government and the judiciary, prescribes the mechanism and timeline for appointment of High Court Judges. The proposal to fill up a vacancy should be initiated by the Chief Justice of the High Court and reach the law minister through the governor. The Chief Justice of the High Court will have to indicate if the candidate is associated with any political party, if they have held any organizational or elective office.

The Union Law Minister, through government agencies such as Intelligence Bureau, will seek reports on the candidate and send the same to the Chief Justice of India. The Chief Justice of India will obtain views of the Judge(s) of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the state of affairs of the particular High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium, after gathering the views, will send its recommendation to the Union Law Minister. The Law Minister may send back the names for reconsideration to the Chief Justice of India with specific reasons or put up the file to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister ultimately advises the President for the appointment.

While the Constitution of India and the MoP speak of eligibility and procedure, it does not mention that members having political affiliations should not be made judges. Thus, it is clear that there is no legal bar on people with political affiliations becoming judges. However, the collegium and law minister can object to a person’s recommendation owing to their political affiliations.

There are no records of the correspondence between the collegium and the law minister prior to 2018. Hence, even if there were objections on this ground, the public would not be privy to the information. Reasoned collegium resolutions are a recent phenomenon introduced by CJI DY Chandrachud.

Have politicians been made judges in the past?

Below is a list of judges who were politicians prior to or after their appointment.

Justice Baharul Islam was a member of the Congress party. He resigned from the Rajya Sabha to become a judge of the Gauhati High Court. After he retired as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, he was recalled and made a Judge of the Supreme Court. He later resigned from the Supreme Court to contest elections and then became a Rajya Sabha member again.

Justice MC Chagla, a legendary judge of the Bombay High Court, formed his own party ― Muslim Nationalist Party. In 1948, he became Chief Justice of Bombay High Court and remained in that position till 1958. After his stint as a judge, he became the education minister from 1963 to 1966 and the external affairs minister till September 1967.

Justice Hidayatullah was the Chief Justice of India from 1968 to 16 December 1970. He served as the vice president of India for a brief while in 1969 when President Dr Zakir Hussain died. In 1978, he was elected vice president unopposed and served from 31 August 1979 to 30 August 1984.

Justice VR Krishna Iyer became a Supreme Court judge after serving as a minister in Kerala’s Communist Party government. Justice Iyer’s political affiliations and the judgments he had delivered are spoken of even today. In fact, prominent members of the bar, including Soli Sorabjee, had protested Justice Iyer’s appointment to the Supreme Court. However, it is now widely accepted that he was responsible for authoring some of the most forward-looking judgments on human rights.

Justice Krishna Iyer was the last judge to be appointed to the Supreme Court after having served as a minister in the government.

What is the situation now?

Persons with open political affiliations have not been made judges in the recent past. However, the collegium has not shied away from appointing persons with political backgrounds. For instance, retired CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s father was a former Chief Minister of Assam.

Justice BR Gavai admitted in open court on February 7 that he comes from a political background. Similarly, Justice JB Pardiwala’s father Barorji Pardiwala contested election as Congress nominee for the Valsad assembly constituency and was made speaker of the seventh state assembly in 1990.

Ultimately, since the collegium is responsible for appointment of judges across the country, a lot of deliberation and research goes in before recommending a name. Appointing a person with political affiliation, depends on the members of the collegium, which changes from time to time depending on the retirement of judges.