Better enforcement of foreign arbitration awards, minimum interference in arbitration key for judiciary to enable businesses: Lawyers

Feb 22, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

As of 2020, India ranked 163rd in the enforcing contracts indicator by the World Bank, for taking nearly four years to finalize a commercial arbitration/litigation.

Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd had won a Rs 2,782-crore arbitral award in 2017 along with interest against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. However, the Supreme Court was dismayed to note that the total dues were not paid as late as 2022, and told the government on December 14 that India cannot become an international arbitration hub if there was no sanctity in arbitration awards.

This has been the state of many arbitration awards in India, where despite the arbitration having concluded on time, the enforcement of an award takes time owing to appeals in courts.

As of 2020, India ranked 163rd in the enforcing contracts indicator by the World Bank, for taking nearly four years to finalize a commercial arbitration/litigation. Further, the litigating parties spend 31 percent of the disputed amount just to ensure that a judgment is passed.

This ranking, compared with that of other developing economies such as Brazil (58) and Mexico (43), is concerning. Enforcing a contract takes 801 days in Brazil while it takes less than a year in Mexico.